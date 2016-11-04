City works to extend landfill contract

Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is considering an extension of its contract to landfill Duluth waste in Superior.

"Our current contract with the district goes through June 2019," said Jean Vito, Superior finance director and senior administrative officer. She said while the garbage fee implemented at the start of the year helped the enterprise fund, city officials started looking at how much space in the final cell in landfill would have when the contract with the sanitary district would expire.

City officials reached out to the district to see if they would be interested in extending that contract, which pays for about $3.5 million of the $5 million operation.

After going through a bidding process with other companies, Vito said the city came out with the lowest tipping fee.

"The district would like to extend with the city," Vito said. "It's a much better plan to move through those years, if the plan is to still close that landfill in 2022."

After all, she said, it would be a waste to cap the costly cell before it's full.

"There are a few considerations that we're looking at," said Public Works Director Todd Janigo. He said part of the district's request for proposals included being able to extend the contract past 2022, something he said the city should be able accommodate because current estimates of available space could keep the landfill open to 2024 or early 2025 before it would be full, he said.

"We've graciously and politely asked, and appreciate we asked to consider extending with us; they went out for the RFP," Janigo said. He said the city can't afford to keep it open with city garbage alone, and it was gracious of the sanitary district to work with the city to determine if extending the contract beyond June 2019 was viable.

Janigo said the terms of the extension are the same as the current contract.

The Public Works Committee authorized city officials to continue working with WLSSD to extend the landfill contract for consideration by the City Council.