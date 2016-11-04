Foundation offers free education for high school graduates

The WITC Promise Scholarship pays the balance of tuition and fees for eligible students after federal and state grants are applied. Tuition will be covered up to four terms — pending eligibility requirements each term.

"The WITC Foundation Board is pleased to support and fund this important college initiative. We know the college's graduates are in high demand and the WITC Promise will give the opportunity to more individuals to attend WITC who otherwise might not have been able to afford to enroll," said Charlie Singler, WITC Foundation Board president.

"Because WITC has so many courses and programs that transfer to four-year degrees, the WITC Promise will make it even easier for local high school graduates to save money by beginning their education at WITC," said WITC Vice President of Student Affairs Steve Bitzer.

Who is eligible for the WITC Promise Scholarship?

* 2017 high school, GED or home schooled graduate

* Apply for admissions to a financial aid eligible program at WITC by April 14, 2017

* Complete and submit the Free Application for Financial Aid (FAFSA) by April 14, 2017

* Complete and submit WITC Promise Application by April 14, 2017

* Student must meet eligibility requirements for Federal and Wisconsin financial aid

* Complete all program admissions requirements prior to July 1.

* Have an Expected Family Contribution of $3,500 or lower as determined by information provided on the Free Application for Financial Aid (A student's EFC is an index number of how much financial aid the student is eligible to receive; it is not the amount of money a student will have to pay for college, nor is it the amount of student aid a student will receive.

* Achieve minimum 2.0 GPA for senior year in high school

* Participate in a free Financial Literacy training program while enrolled at WITC

* Enroll in at least 12 credits per term (exception to minimum credit requirement may apply for certain programs)

* Complete the WITC Foundation Scholarship application for all future terms

For more information, prospective students can call 800-243-9482 and ask for an admission adviser or visit www.witc.edu/foundation/witc-promise.