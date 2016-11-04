Council hires company to raze mobile homes

The court ordered the city to raze the structures, with the demolition costs to be charged as a lien against the property where they are located.

Earlier this year, the city planned to close the mobile home park at 409 N. 12th St., after the owner, Brian Androski, failed to make full repairs to the electrical system — some repairs had been made. Residents were notified June 30 that the city planned to turn off the power July 25. Days before the power was scheduled to be turned off, Androski hired a contractor to make repairs, despite his disagreement that further repairs were necessary.

The City Council approved the low bid of $28,000 with Kastern Excavating. The company is responsible for all permitting, demolition, disposal of regulated materials and debris, utility disconnections, and cleanup and restoration of the site.