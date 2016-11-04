Council eliminates night parking
Superior's City Council did away with overnight parking in municipal parking lots along East Second Street.
The affected parking lots include those at 18th and 37th avenues east along the highway. Parking will be prohibited from 3 to 6 a.m.
The goal behind the measure is to keep the city-owned parking lots from being used by those who parking vehicles there in an effort to sell them.
Mayor Bruce Hagen said the city has received numerous complaints about people parking cars and other things they are trying to sell in those lots.
By eliminating the night parking, Public Works Director Todd Janigo said the city breaks up the length of time the vehicles can be left there.