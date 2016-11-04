Solon Springs man faces 5th drunken driving charge

Travis Aaron Stulen, 38, faces fifth offense operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Stulen drove his vehicle from one Solon Springs establishment to another Saturday evening, striking a rock in the process. A witness reported the accident and Sgt. Cliff Coulthard with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded.

Stulen said he hadn't been driving and hadn't hit a rock, although the car had damage consistent with striking a rock. The witness identified Stulen as the driver he'd seen and Stulen's passenger also told Coulthard that Stulen had been driving.

Coulthard could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from Stulen and his eyes appeared bloodshot. A preliminary breath test showed an alcohol level of 0.205 percent. When Coulthard told him he was under arrest, Stulen moved his arm away and started to walk away. He has four previous convictions for operating while intoxicated, the most recent in 2001.

A $1,000 cash bond was set and Stulen was ordered not to use alcoholic beverages and not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid license or permit. His next court appearance is today.