Superior man faces federal gun charge
A Superior man was indicted for gun crime Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin.
John R. Clark, 39, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that he possessed a 9 mm caliber handgun on Sept. 22.
If convicted, Clark faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. The charge was the result of an investigation by the Superior Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.