Panel restores CASDA funding
Douglas County's Administration Committee voted Thursday to restore full funding for the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse.
While the County Board approved $12,000 for CASDA when it adopted its budget last week, that was $13,000 less than the organization received last year to provide services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse.
Supervisor Pat Ryan said with CASDA providing the service, she's certain that saves the county money in the long run.
The Administration Committee used a portion of the county's 2017 contingency funding to restore that to $25,000 next year.
Supervisor Rosemary Lear said she would like to see the funding for CASDA included in the budget over the next couple years.
This is the second year county supervisors restored funding for the organization because it was removed from the budget because it's not a mandated service.