Panel restores CASDA funding

Supervisor Pat Ryan said with CASDA providing the service, she's certain that saves the county money in the long run.

The Administration Committee used a portion of the county's 2017 contingency funding to restore that to $25,000 next year.

Supervisor Rosemary Lear said she would like to see the funding for CASDA included in the budget over the next couple years.

This is the second year county supervisors restored funding for the organization because it was removed from the budget because it's not a mandated service.