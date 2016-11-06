Woman faces criminal charges for fight over $10

According to the criminal complaint:

Wuolu's son and his girlfriend recently babysat for a couple, but there was a disagreement about how much they were supposed to get paid. The couple thought the agreed amount was $20; the babysitters thought they were going to get $30. The babysitters, Wuolo and another person went to the couple's home Oct. 18 in an attempt to collect the additional $10 they thought they were owed.

When the couple didn't answer the door, Wuolo started hitting their car with an object similar to a police nightstick. The couple then came outside and a fight began between the two groups. During the fight, Wuolo hit the male half of the couple in the head with the nightstick, leaving him with a bump. Damage to the couple's car included a smashed driver side door mirror as well as marks and a crack in the windshield.

Wuolu made an initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Oct. 19 and was released on a $1,000 signature bond. Wuolu was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims or their residence. Her next court appearance is set for Nov. 16.