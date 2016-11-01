Program focuses on Election Day voting violations

Peter Jarosz serves as the election officer for the Western District of Wisconsin, which covers Madison and about 44 western counties. Zachary Corey and Christopher Ladwig serve as the election officers for the Eastern District, which covers Milwaukee and about 28 eastern counties in Wisconsin. As election officers, they will work in consultation with the U.S. Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C., to take reports of possible election fraud and voting rights violations.

"Wisconsin's proud history is one of expanding the opportunity to vote, and ensuring that every citizen votes without interference or discrimination," Vaudreuil said. "This department will never yield in its commitment to protecting that most sacred of Americans' rights — the right to vote."

Haanstad said the right to vote is the "the cornerstone of American democracy." He said everyone must work to ensure that those who are entitled to vote are free to exercise that right if they choose, and that those who seek to interfere with that right are brought to justice.

The department's long-standing Election Day Program furthers these goals, and seeks to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open on Election Day.

Federal law protects against intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots or voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.

In order to respond to complaints of voting rights abuses or election fraud on Nov. 8, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, the election officers will be on duty in their districts while the polls are open.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day.

Who to call

If you suspect fraud on Election Day, contact:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Jarosz, 608-658-3743.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Corey, 414-297-1083.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Ladwig, 414-297-4103.

FBI in Madison, 608-833-4600

FBI in Milwaukee, 414-276-4684.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can also be made directly to the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section in Washington, D.C. by calling 800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767, faxing 202-307-3961, emailing voting.section@usdoj.gov or filing a complaint at www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php.