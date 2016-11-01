Solon Springs new start

Frank Helquist took over the role of superintendent Sept. 29.

He has experience as both a teacher and administrator and retired as superintendent of the Birchwood school district July 29 after more than two decades at that post.

"In terms of what I want to do, I want to get to know the school," Helquist said. "I've heard so many good things."

Helquist received a first-hand introduction Oct. 11 when he paid a visit to the school's second-graders. He stopped by class to read them a story, and they presented him with a collection of stories they had written to welcome him to Solon Springs.

Helquist chatted with the students and then read a book from Rob Scotton's "Splat the Cat" series.

"The 'Splat the Cat' book I read was about the first day at school for Splat the Cat, so we talked about how students felt about their first day in school, as well as how I felt on my first day in Solon Springs," Helquist said.

"Having students exposed to lots of reading experiences is so important in their development, as is the modeling of reading by adults."

Helquist is originally from Twig, Minn., and graduated from Proctor High School. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth, earning a bachelor's degree in elementary education, and his graduate work at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and the University of Minnesota, earning a reading specialist degree and an educational leadership and administration degree.

The administrative position at Solon Springs is Helquist's fourth, but he said he's never been as excited to begin work as he is in Solon Springs.

One highlight for him is the level of support the community has for its school. The recurring referendum passed in April is evidence of that support, Helquist said.

Voter turnout was near 80 percent in Solon Springs, and the referendum received 74 percent approval.

With the referendum, the school district no longer faces an annual budget deficit, but Helquist cautioned against complaisance.

"Oftentimes with a referendum, when it's passed people think the work is done," he said. "I don't believe in sustaining a school, I believe in excelling as a school."

At Solon Springs, Helquist sees the potential to excel.

He specialized in alternate funding sources while serving as superintendent of Birchwood and hopes Solon Springs can take advantage of similar opportunities.

"I run a school like a small business," Helquist said. "When I was in Birchwood, we were surrounded by a world of Wal-Marts."

Birchwood was the equivalent of small mom and pop store, he said, which gave the school a clear identity in a faceless landscape.

Solon Springs is in a similar situation. Helquist said the school offers personalized education in a setting where teachers know all of their students and genuinely care about them.

"Small schools are so important," Helquist said. "I want to make sure Solon Springs is identified as a destination for students."

Former superintendent Michael Cox retired from his position at Solon Springs on Sept. 28. He continues to serve as superintendent of the Mellen school district two days a week.

Energy project update

The Solon Springs school district is in the midst of an energy improvement project that will cost about $400,000 over two years. The first phase of the work was completed last week with the replacement of the school's outdated boilers.

The project necessitated the loss of heat at Solon Springs School during the week, which principal Dene Muller communicated to parents in advance.

"It actually has gone really well. We have heat already," Muller said Friday morning.

Work to remove the old boilers began Oct. 24. Maintenance director Mark Dahlberg monitored temperatures and air quality in the school and ran space heaters in the evening as needed.

Throughout the whole process temperatures in classrooms never fell below 60 degrees, Muller said.

"The weather played very nice with us," she said. "The boiler was the big thing on our list, and we were happy to get it done before the snow flies."

The school district anticipates immediate savings in energy costs with the new boilers.

Money for the energy improvement project came from the $500,000 recurring referendum passed in April. The school district had been forced to dip into its fund balance to cover operations expenses the past two years, but finance director Lee Ann Garay said that will no longer be the case. After subtracting the funds allotted for the energy improvement project, the district expects to add $60,900 to its fund balance at the end of the school year.

The Solon Springs athletic department also received good news recently. The first annual Mertz Rookey Eagles Scramble was held Sept. 24 at Hidden Greens North Golf Course as a fundraiser for the Solon Springs sports. Muller said organizers expected eight to 10 teams, but 32 registered for the event. About $11,000 was raised.