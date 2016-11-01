Wisconsin Point plan goes public

"Right now, we're in the conceptual design phase," said Rob Peterson of LBG, the project manager who specializes in ecological restoration. "So we're gathering comments and ideas from the public and stakeholders so everything you see in this presentation will help you see what this might look like ... but is by no means set in stone."

Things that have been taken into consideration so far include the need for restrooms out there, garbage collection, accessibility to the beach, security issues, which could include a gate, and significant cultural and historical archeological sites on the point that need to be preserved.

Under the plan presented last week, the number of parking areas would be reduced, but the number of parking spaces would increase.

"A lot of the ones that are being removed are small and can only hold two or three cars," Peterson said.

Some expressed concern that by reducing the number of parking areas on the point, people would tend to congregate in the beach areas near the parking areas rather than spreading across the beach.

"I would really like to see some additional access points," said Tom Ledin, who grew up playing on the beach and now takes his grandchildren there.

Boardwalks would run from the parking lots over the dunes to the beach, which would be revegetated as part of the project.

"Each one of them will be a little different and that will be based on your input," said Jon Loye, an engineer with TKDA. He said landscaping near the parking areas would be designed to restrict foot traffic to the boardwalk.

"This is a restoration project; a lot of attention is being paid to the parking areas because that's how we all get out there," Peterson said. He said driving factors to the design is to restore the dunes and still provide access to the public, using features that are more natural looking.

"We'll be removing all those concrete barriers that are out there currently," Peterson said. He said the goal is to create natural barriers and use signage to keep people from using it inappropriately.

Also, part of the plan includes stabilizing the shoreline on Allouez Bay, because there is erosion occurring that affects the road on Wisconsin Point, Peterson said. He said the project will include addressing invasive species and poison ivy, and a maintenance plan will address continuing efforts on that front.

"All of the species that are planted will be native to Douglas County," Peterson said. He said wave breakers will also be used to break up the wave action to stop erosion and prevent damage to the boardwalks.

One resident said she was concerned that species common to Douglas County could potentially overtake even rarer species that only grow on Wisconsin Point.

Some questioned the materials that would be used and how close to the water the boardwalks would be because of the ever-changing landscape along Wisconsin Point. At times, Lake Superior's shoreline covers the beaches on Wisconsin Point and at times reaches the road.

"This is a dynamic area ... it's a sand spit that's been moving and changing over time," Peterson said. He said the goal is to end the boardwalks before they would be affected by ice.

Cadotte said while preliminary plans for the Chippewa burial ground include removing concrete barriers around the site and replacing them with more natural barriers. She said it's a very archaeologically sensitive site and the city will continue to work with Fond du Lac tribal members at the site.

Cadotte said the goal is to complete the engineering phase of the project sometime between February and April. The plan includes an environmental assessment by NOAA and archaeological study. She said the absolute earliest construction would begin is next year, but that timeline could change.

For more information, visit www.ci.superior.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/9146.