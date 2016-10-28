Council determines how to replace the mayor

However, filling the vacancy during the spring election cycle, with a primary in February and April election, isn't an option. The Council can't do anything until the seat is vacant, said City Clerk Terri Kalan.

Under Wisconsin law, Hagen would have to vacate the office of mayor no later than Nov. 30 for potential mayoral candidates to circulate nomination papers and run campaigns during the spring election cycle.

However, in a city the size of Superior, state law allows the City Council to fill a mayoral vacancy by appointment or a special election, or a temporary appointment until a special election could be held.

"I'm not in favor of appointing someone for the next two years, which is something the council would have to do," said Council President Dan Olson. "That would take two-thirds vote, and I just don't see that happening at this point."

That would mean filling the seat by special election.

Kalan said the earliest date the Council could call a special election — based on Hagen's planned retirement date of April 30 — is May 2, when the Council meets for the first time after the seat is vacated. She said that would put the election sometime between July 3 and July 18, with a primary four weeks earlier.

"That really is a horrible time to have an election — everyone's on vacation, nobody's around," Kalan said.

Olson agreed that a summer election is not ideal; however, he was uncertain about the Council's ability to delay a decision to call for a special election.

The last time an election was held in July in Superior was in 2000, during the contentious election to recall a mayor and a city councilor. Then, about 55 percent of registered voters turned out to cast their ballot.

In the last mayoral election, only 27 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

Olson said he has offered Hagen, via text message, a chance to serve as interim mayor if he resigns before Dec. 1, so an election could be held under the normal spring election cycle. In that scenario, the newly elected mayor would take office no later than April 18.

"That's the democratic process I think we should go by," Olson said. "It's less cost on the city."

Kalan said she would expect the additional primary and election to cost the city about $30,000 — an expense not included in the 2017 budget adopted by the Council earlier this month.

City Attorney Frog Prell said that is one option the Council could try but it's not something that councilors could force Hagen to do.

Hagen said he's firm in his decision to serve through April 30, and even if he retired Dec. 1 or Dec. 31, it would be too late to run a special election at the same time as the spring election cycle.

That option also would not allow Hagen to end his long career on his terms.

Olson acknowledged that he was certain Hagen chose the date of his retirement carefully.

The mayor's office last sat vacant for three months in 2011, after then-Mayor Dave Ross resigned to take a cabinet position under Gov. Scott Walker. Then, the council left the office open because the spring election cycle was underway, and they chose to let voters decide who the city's next mayor would be.