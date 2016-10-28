The decision came after the panel had no takers when the county sought proposals to develop the 21-acre site for commercial and residential uses.

County Administrator Andy Lisak said by developing an overall concept for the site, the county might be able to tap local developers who may be able to handle elements of the proposed project without having to take on the entire 21-acre site.

Some committee members questioned the need for the expenditure, but Lisak said doing nothing would likely result in nothing being done with the vacant land.

Earlier this year, the county issued a request for qualifications to develop the entire 21-acre parcel, but received no responses to the request.