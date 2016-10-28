UWS tops for online education in Wisconsin

UWS, which finished second overall in the state rankings, earned high marks for its 16-to-1 student-teacher ratio, and for 24 percent of students receiving financial aid. It was also praised for programs being fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

With 15 programs available online that range from certificates through graduate level, UWS has recently added three Master of Science in Education programs to its list of online offerings.

The MSE-Educational Administration, the MSE-Instruction, and the MSE-Special Education programs are now available online for the first time. These accelerated programs, which can all be completed in as few as 12 months, are each 30 credit hours and offer students a flexible seven-week course format. All of the programs are designed specifically to build on UWS' trusted reputation of providing flexible programs for educators who are considering pursuing their master's degree.

