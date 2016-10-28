DNR hosts online chat about CWD
Join Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources experts at noon Oct. 31 for an online chat about chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin.
DNR staff will be on hand to answer questions ranging from sampling locations to disease prevalence and surveillance. Visit dnr.wi.gov and search keyword "chat" to submit questions and view responses from DNR experts. Here, you can also view past chats and sign up to receive email notifications.
For more information, search keyword "CWD." For current sampling locations, search keywords "CWD sampling."