City, county welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters
With Halloween right around the corner, we want to welcome you to participate in the Superior Business Improvement District's "Trick or Treaters Welcome" promotion. Douglas County and the city of Superior will participate by handing out candy at the Government Center from 1-4 p.m. Monday.
Have a great weekend and enjoy what is left of October.
Meetings:
The Transportation & Infrastructure Committee meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Highway Department, 7417 County Road E, Hawthorne.
The Administration Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior.
The Livestock Operations Study Group meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the courthouse.
For more information on Douglas County government and meeting agendas, visit our website at www.douglascountywi.org.
I welcome your comments and suggestions. I can be reached at 715-395-1429 or helena.frost@douglascountywi.org.