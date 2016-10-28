City, county welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters

Have a great weekend and enjoy what is left of October.

Meetings:

The Transportation & Infrastructure Committee meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Highway Department, 7417 County Road E, Hawthorne.

The Administration Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior.

The Livestock Operations Study Group meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the courthouse.

For more information on Douglas County government and meeting agendas, visit our website at www.douglascountywi.org.

I welcome your comments and suggestions. I can be reached at 715-395-1429 or helena.frost@douglascountywi.org.