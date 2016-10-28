County adopts 2017 budget

CASDA Director Kelly Burger asked the board to reconsider its funding level in 2017, because this year the agency received $25,000 from the county to provide services to victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

"We have answered over 2,100 calls on our 24-hour helpline," Burger said. "We have helped over 438 individuals — 158 of those individuals and 110 of their children have resided in our shelter. If we weren't here to do it, unfortunately, I'm not sure who would. Law enforcement responds to over 600 calls per year regarding domestic incidents."

Burger said she understands the county paying for services that are mandated — and domestic abuse serves are not mandated — but animal care services are not mandated either and the county entered an agreement with the city to spend $40,000 annually to help support the animal shelter.

"Please, don't get me wrong. I love my animals; they are very important to me," Burger said. "They are a very important part of my life, but so are the women and children of our county."

Supervisor Dan Corbin questioned what the county would need to do to restore the level of funding for CASDA as the county board was preparing to set the final numbers for the 2017 budget.

Supervisor Nick Baker said "if we can afford $40,000 to the animals ... we should be able to spend $25,000 to take care of and protect kids."

Douglas County's Administration Committee recommended last month giving the organization $12,000, believing it was an increase in funding, said Chairman Mark Liebaert. He suggested sending the matter to the Administration Committee to determine how to restore funding to $25,000 in 2017.

The board adopted its almost $52.67 million spending plan for 2017 without any changes.

The budget is supported by a nearly $16.7 million property tax levy.

Supervisor Doug Finn said he hopes the county's Administration Committee chairman includes the CASDA funding request on the committee's agenda.

The committee meets to discuss the issue at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse.