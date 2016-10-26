1 dead, 2 injured in Minnesota house fire

The identities of the deceased and victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

The body of the deceased was found inside the large two-story house, the news release said. Virginia firefighters first responded to the fire on the 700 block of 10th Street North at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Firefighters from Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Gilbert and Fayal Township helped to fight the blaze, while the Eveleth Ambulance was put on standby.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.