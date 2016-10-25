UPDATE: Missing Minnesota family found safe in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported Tuesday morning that Zachariah Wilson, Angela Robinson, Nolan Wilson and Myles Wilson were located safe in Minneapolis.

"The Lakeville Police Department thanks all who helped look for them," a news release from the BCA said.

Previous story

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Lakeville police are asking the public for help in locating a family of four who have not been heard from since Friday.

Zachariah Wilson, 38, borrowed a car from his mother on Thursday and told her Friday morning that he would return it in a few hours. But he still hasn’t shown up, according to a crime alert issued Mondayafternoon by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Wilson is believed to be with the mother of his children, Angela Robinson, 33, and their children, Nolan Wilson, 7, and Myles Wilson, 4.

“Because the Lakeville PD has been unable to locate them they are concerned for the welfare of the children,” the alert read.

They are believed to be traveling in a silver 2015 Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate 2EA133.

Zachariah Wilson is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and a shaved head. Robinson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.