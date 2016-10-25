Public record

Keith Patrick Blegen, 55, 818 Broadway St., possession of an illegally obtained prescription, no contest plea, one year of probation, one day jail, DNA sample, $516 fine and court costs.

Joshua Earl Lucas, 31, Duluth, endanger safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, two years probation, 39 days jail, no contact with victims, DNA sample, $643 court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, dismissed.

Alexis Nicole LaBonte, 21, 615 Grand Ave., first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years of age, guilty plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, DNA sample; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under 16 years of age, bail jumping, dismissed.

Rick Robert Zmolek, 32, 2102 Ogden Ave., fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, no contest plea, 350 days jail, Huber release for work and treatment, $3,391 fine, 36-month driver's license revocation, alcohol assessment, driver safety plan, ignition interlock, $200 restitution; disorderly conduct, bail jumping, no contest pleas, 60 days jail, consecutive; operating while revoked, fourth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, failure to notify police of accident, dismissed; domestic disorderly conduct, bail jumping, 60 days in jail, concurrent, but consecutive to the drunken driving charge, $643 court costs.

Daniel Scott Anderson, 46, Maple, domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, two days jail, DNA sample, $616 fine and court costs.

Andrew Gene Luckas, 23, 1411 N. 16th St., domestic battery, guilty plea, one year of probation, five days jail, programming as deemed appropriate, DNA sample, $543 fine and court costs.

Oct. 6

Nicholas Thomas Freeman, 24, South Range, sexual exploitation of a child amended to intentionally contribute to the delinquency of a child, no contest plea, one year of probation, one day jail, no unsupervised contact with minors, psychological evaluation, $579 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Jake Aaron Thompson, 35, 1816 Ohio Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, one year of probation, one day jail, chemical dependency evaluation, random urinalysis, DNA sample, $516 fine and court costs; carrying a concealed knife, dismissed.

Hisham Khalid Zeidan Sr., 36, Duluth, party to theft, guilty plea, one year of probation, five days jail, no contact with victim or their property, $100 restitution, DNA sample, $536 fine and court costs.

Daniel John Rabold, 48, Duluth, uttering a forgery, dismissed.

Shannon Lea Rediger, 46, 6213 Hughitt Ave., domestic criminal trespass to dwelling, deferred judgment of conviction successfully completed, amended to an ordinance violation, $182 fine.

Michael Trent Roberts, 27, 2007 Hughitt Ave., criminal trespass to building, deferred judgment of conviction terminated, four days jail, $253 court costs.

Rebecca Lea Marotta, 51, Foxboro, third offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, guilty plea, 80 days jail, $2,502 fine, alcohol assessment, driver safety plan, DNA sample, 27-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock; third offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Frank Kelly McGowan, 32, 1804 John Ave., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 30 days jail, $443 court costs; disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, bail jumping, no contest pleas, 120 days jail, concurrent, $1,043 court costs; contempt of court, possession of marijuana, carry concealed weapon, dismissed.

Oct.7

Nicholas Alan Vanholbeck, 24, 710 Fisher Ave., possession with intent to deliver meth, guilty plea, five years prison, five years extended supervision, random urinalysis, chemical dependency evaluation, no use or possession of a controlled substance, counseling as deemed appropriate, $518 court costs; possession of marijuana, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Donavan Walter Horsman, 51, Solon Springs, second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, guilty plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,429 fine, 12-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, DNA sample; second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, dismissed.

Richard Dale Hammer, 25, Duluth, party to burglary, guilty plea, three years of probation, 75 days jail, $518 court costs, DNA sample, no contact with victim or their residence; resisting an officer, guilty plea, 45 days jail, DNA sample, $200 court costs; theft, party to theft, dismissed.

Kevin Mathew Kjoberg, 50, Duluth, domestic battery, guilty plea, 16 days jail, DNA sample, $543 court costs; bail jumping, guilty plea, six days jail, consecutive, DNA sample, $443 court costs.

Joseph Edward Lucia, 24, 520 Greenwood Ave., possession of narcotic drugs amended to possession of controlled substance, guilty plea, one year of probation, seven days jail, programming as appropriate, DNA sample, $563 fine and court costs.

Oct. 10

Diana Michelle Biermaier, 42, Duluth, possession of marijuana amended to an ordinance violation, no contest plea, $264 fine; criminal trespass to dwelling, theft, dismissed.