South Range man sentenced for cell phone crime

According to the criminal complaint:

Freeman reported that he was on the internet searching for women to talk to Jan. 21. While on the website "Plenty of Fish" he began to talk to a person who said she was 18. The two exchanged phone numbers and began texting. Shortly after, Freeman said he began receiving numerous nude pictures of a female that he deleted.

Later, Freeman received texts and talked directly with a male who said he was the female's father. The man said his daughter was 15 and threatened to report Freeman to the police unless he paid $1,000. Freeman didn't pay. He looked up the number the man was calling from and found it belonged to a registered sex offender in Georgia.

When Douglas County Detective John Parenteau searched Freeman's cell phone for evidence, he found additional information. Early in the text message conversation, the female stated "I'm going to be honest im 15 but love older guys." Freeman responded "Oh I see. Well you know I'm almost 25 right?" She texted "Yes. Older is better." Freeman texted "Well I work at a school. So I gotta be careful ya."

Parenteau asked Freeman why he didn't end the conversation with the alleged female when she said she was 15. He told Parenteau that he should have been an adult and left the text conversation.