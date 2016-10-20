WPR airs Mary Hoeft interview
Wisconsin Public Radio will air a special edition of "Hear Me Out" at 10 a.m. Friday. The program will feature an hour-long interview with 7th Congressional District candidate Mary Hoeft. The Rice Lake Democrat and former educator shares her views on foreign policy, the economy, healthcare and more. Hoeft is challenging incumbent republican Congressman Sean Duffy, R-Wausau. Wisconsin Public Radio has also extended an invitation to Congressmen Duffy's campaign for a one-on-one interview about the issues. The Duffy campaign has yet to respond.
Before entering Congressional politics, Hoeft taught communication arts and French at the University of Wisconsin-Barron County in Rice Lake. She has served on the Rice Lake School Board and Board of Directors of the Barron County Restorative Justice Programs. This is Hoeft's first run for Congress.
"I want to be fighting for stronger Social Security. I want to be fighting to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.... I want to be fighting to make sure we're doing things to address climate change," she said.
The program will be broadcast on WPR stations 91.3 FM in Superior and 90.9 FM in Ashland.
Wisconsin Public Radio is a service of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Extension.