WPR airs Mary Hoeft interview

Before entering Congressional politics, Hoeft taught communication arts and French at the University of Wisconsin-Barron County in Rice Lake. She has served on the Rice Lake School Board and Board of Directors of the Barron County Restorative Justice Programs. This is Hoeft's first run for Congress.

"I want to be fighting for stronger Social Security. I want to be fighting to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.... I want to be fighting to make sure we're doing things to address climate change," she said.

The program will be broadcast on WPR stations 91.3 FM in Superior and 90.9 FM in Ashland.

