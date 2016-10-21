WisDOT, city host sessions to discuss Belknap project

This meeting will provide an update to the public on the project schedule, detours, access, local traffic through construction, and construction staging.

The improvement project begins just west of the Banks Avenue intersection and continues east on Belknap Street, and ends west of the East Seventh Street intersection. Most of the connecting side streets would be reconstructed to the alleys, north and south of Belknap Street.

Construction will begin in the spring of 2017, and is scheduled for two construction seasons with work wrapping up in 2018.

The US 2, Belknap Street roadway will be reconstructed in separate construction zones and stages.

WisDOT and city of Superior representatives will be available to discuss the construction project. Superior Business Improvement District and the Chamber & Visitors Bureau of Superior-Douglas County staff plan to be present. All interested residents and property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting, ask questions and prepare for construction. Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (TTY) at 800-947-3529.

For more information about the project, visit wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us2belknap/default.aspx

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Project Manager Brendan Dirkes 715-395-3026 or email nwr.dtsd@dot.wi.gov.