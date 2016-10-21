Panel adopts higher fee for tow operators

The Public Works Committee approved Wednesday increasing the daily storage fees from $10 per day to $25 per day for vehicles left on the tow operator's storage lots following an accident.

The last time the fee was changed was 1998, and the proposed change would bring Superior's fees in line with those charged in Duluth.

Mark Androsky, owner of Stadium Towing, said about 90 percent of all vehicles towed and stored under the higher fee are those involved in accidents. He said in an average year, he tows about 111 cars involved in accidents, and stores them for one to three days on average. Under the current fee structure, he said he makes about $3,600 a year, but he pays about $6,000 a year to maintain his storage lot.

"It doesn't even cover my lot fees," Androsky said. "And I have a nice lot, with a nice fence, lights cameras."

Tom Johnson of Grandpa Tom's Towing said just in the last year — with no claims against him or his insurer — the cost of insurance increased by $1,000.

"We have a big responsibility protecting personal property," Androsky said. He said with technology advances in vehicles such as navigation systems creates a bigger liability for tow operators.

"Costs go up and everything else stays the same," Androsky said.

"The thing that really struck me is that there hasn't been an increase since 1998," said Councilor Jack Sweeney, who asked the committee to consider an increase in the storage fees. "That's 18 years."

Androsky said towing operators did settle for a towing rate increase of $98 dollars — the rate in Duluth is $125 — and remains satisfied with that.

"I think we're still happy with $100; we're still trying to provide a service," Androsky said.

The last time the city increased the charge for towing services was 2012.

The City Council considers the storage fee increase Nov. 1.