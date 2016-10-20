Douglas County divorces
Circuit Court Judge George Glonek
David Michael Lemke of Douglas County and Beverly Beth Lemke of Washburn County granted a divorce Sept. 22. Name change to Beverly Beth Arndt granted.
Darrell Lawrence Howes and Sheila Lynn Hicks of Douglas County granted a divorce Oct. 5. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.
Dominic Allen King of Jackson County and Lisa Marie Forrestal of Douglas County granted a divorce Oct. 7.
Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm
Brian Lee Anderson of St. Louis County, Minn. and Janet JoAnn Anderson of Douglas County granted a divorce Oct. 10.