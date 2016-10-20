Get your tickets for the Military and Veterans Ball

A formal night for our military, veterans and their guests to eat, dance and support local veterans. There will be a cash bar, DJ, photographer, silent auction with proceeds designated to go to the Douglas County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund and Transportation Fund, and guest speaker, Jason Church.

For more information or to buy your ticket, please visit the Douglas County Veterans Service Office webpage at www.douglascountywi.org or call 715-395-1477.

Meetings

The Land and Development Committee meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Room 207C of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior.

The Douglas County Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Board Room 201 of the Government Center, 1316 N. 14th St., Superior, to consider its 2017 budget.

The Forestry Committee meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Forestry Headquarters, 9182 E. Hughes Ave., Solon Springs, for a timber sale.

The Public Safety Committee meets at 4 p.m. Thursday in Room 207C of the courthouse.

For information about Douglas County government or agendas, go to www.douglascountywi.org.

I welcome your comments and suggestions. I can be reached at 715-395-1429 or helena.frost@douglascountywi.org.