"Being Mortal" delves into the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness. The film investigates the practice of caring for the dying and explores the relationships between patients and their doctors. It follows a surgeon, Dr. Atul Gawande, as he shares stories from the people and families he encounters. When Dr. Gawande's own father gets cancer, his search for answers about how best to care for the dying becomes a personal quest.

The film sheds light on how a medical system focused on a cure often leaves out the sensitive conversations that need to happen so a patient's true wishes can be known and honored at the end.

"Thinking and talking to your loved one about their death is a tough thing to do. Dying is one of the hardest things to accept about life. So it makes sense people would rather avoid having these discussions," said Sue Hamel, St. Luke's vice president and chief nursing officer. "The documentary 'Being Mortal' helps you start those conversations, which is important because you need to know what your loved one wants before it's too late."

"Being Mortal" underscores the importance of people planning ahead and talking with family members about end-of-life decisions. Seventy percent of Americans say they would prefer to die at home, but nearly 70 percent die in hospitals and institutions. Ninety percent of Americans know they should have conversations about end-of-life care, yet only 30 percent have done so.

In February 2015, "Being Mortal" aired nationally on the PBS program "Frontline."

The free screening is made possible by a grant from the John and Wauna Harman Foundation in partnership with the Hospice Foundation of America. This free event is sponsored locally by St. Luke's, St. Luke's Foundation and Advance Care Planning Northeast Minnesota.

To register for the free screening, call 218-249-5527 or visit www.slhduluth.com/beingmortal.