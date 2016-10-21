State AG recognizes local sheriff's office

In an article written by Jeanne Whalen for the Wall Street Journal, Whalen describes Madden during an attempted drug-trafficking bust, running after a young man on Chicago's South Side before losing the young man in a darkened yard last spring. Madden, who heads the Northwest Area Crime Unit, was 500 miles from home, pursuing a Chicagoan accused of selling fentanyl — a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin — in Superior.

"Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Sgt. Madden, the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, and local law enforcement just like them from around the state, we're catching the dealers who are introducing dangerous opiates, like fentanyl, into our communities," Schimel stated in the release.

He said law enforcement isn't the only group on the frontline of the prescription painkiller and heroin epidemic in Wisconsin, and every citizen in the state has the ability to prevent this epidemic from doing more damage to our communities by properly disposing of unwanted or unneeded prescription painkillers.

The Superior Police Department offers a drop off site available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information about proper disposal, visit doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback.