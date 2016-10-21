The parking lots that would be affected by the change include lots at 18th and 37th avenues east.

"There's a lot of people that park their cars there for sale," said Public Works Director Todd Janigo.

Parks, recreation and forestry director, Linda Cadotte said one of her duties is call people who leave their cars in the lots with for-sale signs to advise them they can't leave the cars there.

"There's got to be a better way," Cadotte said.

Janigo said the goal of having no overnight parking lots there is to ensure the cars aren't left there.

Councilor Tom Fennessey, a member of the Public Works Committee, said it makes sense to give that a try to help solve a problem that makes the municipal parking lots look like a used car lot.

The Public Works Committee approved adding language to the city's ordinances to prohibit overnight parking in the lots near the intersection with East Second Street at 18th Avenue East and 37th Avenue East.

The proposed ordinance change goes to the City Council when it meets Nov. 1.