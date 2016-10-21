New start times benefit teachers, students

The change was made to accommodate a new meeting schedule for teachers that cuts a day of mandatory meetings by having one longer session Wednesday mornings.

SHS principal Kent Bergum said teachers requested the change and voted 86 percent in support of it.

Students learned of the new bell schedule after it received formal approval Oct. 10 from the Superior School Board.

"I'm super excited," said Isabel Dokhanchi, a senior at SHS and president of the student council. "Definitely the most exciting part for me is the Wednesday half an hour later, but it's also super frustrating not being able to meet with teachers in the morning, and I think this is going to help a lot with that."

With the change, teachers should be available to meet with students for 25 minutes before class Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Currently, Dokhanchi said she is unable speak with teachers before school two to three times per week due to their meeting schedule.

"Even if it's just making up a test or going in to take notes, it's nice that the teachers will be there," Dokhanchi said.

Under the new bell schedule, class will be shortened by three minutes on Wednesdays and extended one minute every other day. School start times will shift to 8:27 a.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. all other days.

According to Superior district administrator Janna Stevens, bus schedules and routes will not change as a result of the new bell times. On Wednesdays, students who ride the bus will arrive at school about half an hour before classes begin.

Kearra Thimm, student council vice president, thinks that is a fair tradeoff for increased teacher availability in the morning.

"I guess I can't really speak for the underclassmen who do have to take the bus, but for seniors and juniors that get their own ride and have these morning meetings and need help with our harder classes, I think they're really excited about it," Thimm said.

"It might be a little bit frustrating (for underclassmen) because they'd get here early and then school doesn't start, but they could skip some of their homework the night before and use that extra half an hour when they get here to do some of their homework if they want to."

Thimm said she hasn't asked classmates specifically for their opinions on the new bell times, but general comments she's heard have been largely positive.

One concern both she and Dokhanchi share, however, is whether students have received the message that bell times will change Monday. The news has been in the school announcements since Oct. 13 and a message was sent home to parents, but Thimm said some students likely remain unaware of the change.

"For first hour the first week there's going to be a ton of tardies," Thimm said. "People are going to be showing up like five minutes late for every class I'm sure."

The earlier start isn't a big change — only a six-minute difference — but Dokhanchi said students will need time to begin a new routine.

"I like the plan how it is, but I'm nervous to see how many people are able to follow it," she said.

That concern has been considered by the SHS administration.

Bergum said there will be no official grace period for students who are tardy from class, but he will communicate to teachers to give them time to adjust.

"We'll expect that they have the schedule and that they get to class, but certainly there's going to be some leniency as we move into this to get everybody on track with the new schedule," Bergum said.

Stevens said the new teacher meeting schedule and bell times will be evaluated during the summer and revised if necessary.