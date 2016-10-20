WIS 13 reopens with two new bridges

Both voids in the highway were repaired with the installation of new bridges. Work began Aug. 3 at Silver Creek and Aug. 17 at Trout Brook, and was completed one month ahead of schedule, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

"Restoring WIS 13 in the Highbridge area has been an incredible accomplishment," said WisDOT Project Manager Matthew Dickenson. "From the Ashland County efforts in quickly repairing County C for use as a temporary detour and fixing dozens of smaller shoulder and slope washouts along WIS 13 to the swift construction of two new girder bridges, the work has been impressive. Lunda and Zenith Tech., definitely brought in their A-teams here. Start to finish in under 11 weeks is remarkable for a three-span girder structure with piers 60 feet high."

On July 11, areas in northern Wisconsin received five to 12-plus inches of rainfall, impacting many local and state roadways.

