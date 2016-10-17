HFCU celebrates special day all week

This year's theme is to have credit union's explain the "authentic difference" between a credit union and other types of financial institutions.

Hermantown Federal Credit Union is celebrating International Credit Union Day by keeping the excitement going the whole week starting Monday and running through Friday.

Staff will dress up in a variety of different themes through the week.

Staff kicked off the week with camouflage day Monday, and members receive special rate on recreational vehicles offered through the end of October.

T0day is Technology Tuesday and members can learn about the credit union's electronic services and enter to win a tablet.

Wednesday is Western day and anyone that visits the credit union through the lobby or drive thru will receive a coupon if they successfully refinance their loan from another financial institution to Hermantown Federal Credit Union.

Thursday — International Credit Union Day — is HFCU Logo Day and every hour at a specific time on this day, member services managers at each branch will be giving out $5 to a random member to thank them for their membership.

Friday is Jersey Day to show the support for the communities, including Superior, HFCU serves. Staff will be wearing a local team jersey

The overall goal of HFCU's International Credit Union Week celebration is to thank the members for their membership and to celebrate the employees and their loyalty to the credit union.