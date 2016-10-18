Man charged in stabbing of dog

According to the complaint:

The dog's owners brought the animal to Superior Animal Hospital on Sept. 12. It had a deep cut to its throat and neck area and had to be euthanized.

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Cynde Hunter talked to Chapman about the incident. The South Range man told Hunter that he freaked out when he heard the dog had bit his child the day before. Chapman said he walked outside with his pocketknife and stabbed the dog, which then ran off. The owners found the dog the next morning and brought it to the animal hospital. Chapman told Hunter that his child received a small swollen mark on the cheek and was fine. It was decided that a sample from the dog needed to be checked for rabies, as it was not up to date on its shots.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 3½ years of imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.