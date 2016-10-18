Habitat team builds community

"If my interest was singing, I'd be singing in a church choir, but I can't sing," Jokela said Friday during a lunch break in Superior's East End neighborhood.

After grabbing a few slices of pizza, the Duluth man and six other volunteers went back to work with an explosion of tools. Using caulk, paint, saws and hammers, they continued siding the upper story of Debra Michalowski's home at 2402 E. Eighth St., as part of Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity's "A Brush With Kindness" project.

Mike Eagle of Alabama cut bushes away from the side of the house Friday as volunteers put siding on the back of the house. Michalowski is the mother of Eagle's children, and he was in town to help with the project. He said the house, which is more than 100 years old, has been mired in construction limbo for more than a year. Their sons completed work on the roof, wrapped the upper level and installed new windows last year, but Michalowski didn't have enough money left for siding.

Eagle was thankful for Habitat's help, and expected his grandchildren would be at the house over the weekend to help pick up trash.

"I couldn't ask for more," Eagle said of the volunteer crew. "They're very friendly people, very good people."

Habitat for Humanity mixed business, government and non-profit partnership with a base of volunteer labor to make the building project a reality.

"It's been like putting together a cake recipe — and the end result is greater than the sum of its parts," said David Clanaugh, executive director of Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.

Louisiana Pacific donated siding for the project, Valspar Corporation provided paint and Thrivent Repairs, a program of Thrivent Financial, donated $2,500.

Superior Thrivent Financial representative Ashley Moore painted siding for a lower section Friday. Although she's painted the entire inside of her parents' home, it was her first experience in exterior work.

Bob Kozarek, a Duluth native who spent 45 years in Pittsburg, Penn., helped sort and cut siding.

"I'm retired and I wanted to do something to give back to the community," Kozarek said. "This is something I've wanted to do for a long time."

Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity made sense to the Duluth man, who rebuilt an 1880s Pennsylvania home from the ground up. He's reorganized their trailer full of tools and helped out at the nonprofit organization's ReStore in Superior, which accepts donated building materials, furniture and appliances for resale, with profits earmarked for Habitat building projects.

"This is my first build," Kozarek said. "It's great."

Jokela has been a familiar face at Habitat projects for years. Building homes, community and hope through the organization has become a vocation for him. It makes use of skills he learned as a child growing up on a farm, and makes a difference.

"It's one of my ways to help people, to share whatever skills I have with the community," Jokela said. "I know the families are very thankful and I like doing carpentry work."

Whether they're handy with tools or not, local residents can help fuel Habitat building projects, which include a new home being built in Superior's North End neighborhood for Theresa Dakota and her grandchildren.

In fact, said volunteer manager Brooke Tapp, all that's needed is an appetite. She invited community members to attend a spaghetti dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N. 28th St. Dakota and her family will be there as well. The suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for children. Desserts are also needed for the dinner; anyone who would like to contribute or help with setup can contact Clanaugh at director@twinportshabitat.org or 218-722-3875.

Purchasing items for home projects at the ReStore, 1621 Broadway St., also helps support Habitat for Humanity's mission.

For more information on upcoming building projects, including a wall raising for the new house, visit www.twinportshabitat.org and sign up for the organization's newsletter or follow Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity on Facebook.