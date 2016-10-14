Police said a passerby discovered the remains in the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue and notified police.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say they believe Swanson's death is not suspicious.

Police reported Swanson missing on Aug. 18 saying he hadn’t been seen since Aug. 1. Swanson was last seen in downtown Duluth and police said he had a medical condition and likely had not had access to medication he needed to take several times daily.