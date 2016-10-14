Body found on Park Point is believed to be man missing since August
Forum News Service
The Duluth Police Department said Friday that human remains found on Park Point Monday afternoon are believed to be Roger Wayne Swanson, a 53-year-old Duluth man missing since August.
Police said a passerby discovered the remains in the 4800 block of Minnesota Avenue and notified police.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say they believe Swanson's death is not suspicious.
Police reported Swanson missing on Aug. 18 saying he hadn’t been seen since Aug. 1. Swanson was last seen in downtown Duluth and police said he had a medical condition and likely had not had access to medication he needed to take several times daily.