Public record

Derek Tyler Rasmussen, 23, 925 Clough Ave., domestic battery, guilty plea, 18 months of probation, four days jail, mental health and chemical dependency evaluations, $616 fine and court costs; domestic false imprisonment, dismissed.

Dakota James Morrison, 22, Duluth, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, guilty plea, 27 days jail, $443 court costs.

Judith Faye Tuura, 57, Iron River, party to misstate facts in food stamp application, no contest plea, two years of probation, counseling deemed appropriate, $518 court costs.

Mark Paul Nyberg, 40, 1715 Oakes Ave., No. 7, party to theft, guilty plea, one year of probation, $279 restitution, chemical dependency evaluation, DNA sample, $554 fine and court costs; obstructing an officer, guilty plea, 23 days jail, $443 court costs.

Matthew Kelly O'Brien, 18, South Range, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Sept. 7

Reno Lee Breitkreutz, 22, 1411 Birch Ave., possession of amphetamine, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, theft, bail jumping, guilty pleas, 18 months of probation, 31 days jail, chemical dependency and mental health evaluations, random urinalysis, $381 restitution, court costs; felony bail jumping, two counts obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Anthony Scott Blomfelt, 25, Iron River, possession of a switchblade knife, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, guilty pleas, two years of probation, 120 days jail, chemical dependency evaluation, $1,703 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged; possession of an illegally obtained prescription, dismissed.

Dylon James Whitwell, 21, 1112 Cumming Ave., deliver heroin, guilty plea, deferred judgment of conviction; two counts felony bail jumping amended to misdemeanor, guilty pleas, two years of probation, alcohol and other drug abuse assessment, DNA sample, $643 court costs, eligible to be expunged; additional count deliver heroin, two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Adam Kenneth Garland, 40, Lake Nebagamon, possession of meth, probation revoked, one year of prison, one year of extended supervision; possession of narcotic drugs, probation revoked, one year of prison, one year of extended supervision, consecutive.

Sept. 9

Kayla Joann Krygowski, 20, 710 Fisher Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, one year of probation, one day in jail, $443 court costs, DNA sample, programming deemed appropriate by Department of Corrections, eligible to be expunged.

Lisa Lynn Garrity, 34, Duluth, retail theft, guilty plea, two days jail, DNA sample, $526 fine and court costs.

Rhonda Bell Clemmer, 20, 3505 Belknap St., No. 2, domestic battery, no contest plea, one year of probation, two days jail, mental health evaluation, DNA sample, $616 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Lawrence Dale Kallberg, 38, Duluth, domestic disorderly conduct amended to ordinance violation, guilty plea, $400 fine.

Aaron Christopher Duffy, 33, 2537 E. County Trunk B, domestic disorderly conduct amended to domestic criminal damage to property, no contest plea, deferred judgment of conviction; possession of marijuana amended to an ordinance violation, no contest plea, $300 fine.

Nicole Marie Stouffer, 35, 3505 Belknap St., 39, party to misstate facts in food stamp application, no contest plea, three years of probation, 159 days jail, counseling deemed appropriate, DNA sample, $443 court costs; knowingly traffic food stamps, dismissed.

Mark Vincent Lamphier, 44, 6325 Hughitt Ave., operating while revoked, bail jumping, no contest pleas, DNA sample, $905 fine and court costs; additional count operating while revoked, operating with revoked or suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed.

Raymond Allen Koch Jr., 21, Gordon, operating without a valid license, no contest plea, DNA sample, $516 fine and court costs.

Sept. 9

Joseph Michael Peterson, 35, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, $443 court costs; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Sept. 12

Thomas William Frankot, 40, 1421 N. 12th St., Apt. B, domestic battery, probation revoked, six months jail; negligent operation of motor vehicle, probation revoked, nine months jail, consecutive; domestic first-degree recklessly endangering safety, probation revoked, four years prison, three years of extended supervision.

Brian David Pawlovich, 39, 1616 E. Seventh St., second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, guilty plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,551 fine, 20-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, DNA sample; second offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Logan Richard Urness, 18, Duluth, possession of marijuana amended to an ordinance violation, no contest plea, $200 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, amended to an ordinance violation, guilty plea, $200 fine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping, guilty pleas, one year of probation, one day in jail, programming per Department of Corrections, $716 fine and court costs; possess dangerous weapon at school, possession of marijuana, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Patricia Elayne Piller, 29, 4937 Michigan Drive, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, two days jail, $443 court costs; domestic battery, dismissed.

Rachel Anne Spadi, 27, 2231 E. Fifth St., Apt. 2, retail theft amended to shoplifting, guilty plea, $200 fine.

Amanda Jean Marzolf, 33, Hermantown, Minn., party to possession of meth amended to party to possession of amphetamine, no contest plea, one year of probation, two days jail, chemical dependency evaluation, DNA sample, $563 fine and court costs.

Teddy Lee Ruth, 33, 1920 Central Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, 15 days jail, $443 court costs; operating while revoked, dismissed.

Richard Donald Severin, 44, Lake Nebagamon, operating while revoked, no contest plea, DNA sample, $642 fine and court costs; operating without insurance, non-registration of a vehicle, display false vehicle registration plate, dismissed.

Rae Lee Thomas, 26, Minot, N.D., possession of meth, no contest plea, three years of probation, 90 days jail, Huber work release, programming per Department of Corrections, $518 court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Alicia Kay Robinson, 27, Gordon, possession of meth, guilty plea, two years of probation, 53 days jail, programming per Department of Corrections, $749 fine and court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Timothy Mark Espejo, 30, Proctor, Minn., fourth offense operating while intoxicated within five years amended to third offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 60 days jail, Huber work release, $1,744 fine, 24-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; possession of marijuana, fourth offense within five years operating with a restricted substance in the blood, operate motor vehicle without two headlights, dismissed.

Sept. 14

Brian Jack Coombe, 38, 1215 Central Ave., domestic disorderly conduct, deferred judgment of conviction terminated, one year of probation, two days jail, $679 fine and court costs, treatment deemed appropriate by agent.

Sept. 15

Sean Leon Joplin Jr., 25, Duluth, second-degree sexual assault of a child amended to third-degree sexual assault, no contest plea, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, sex offender registration, no contact with victim, $654 fine and court costs.

Braxton Ray Lahti, 22, 305 38th Ave. E., possession of heroin, found guilty by jury, three years of probation, 120 days jail, Huber release for work and treatment, DNA sample, programming deemed appropriate by agent, $969 fine and court costs.

Travis John Good, 28, 1524 Grand Ave., possession of marijuana amended to a misdemeanor, no contest plea, 20 days jail, $200 court costs.

Sept. 16

Jade Charlene Hidy-Dahl, 24, Tofte, Minn., retail theft amended to shoplifting, guilty plea, $205 fine; bail jumping, guilty plea, one year of probation, 16 days jail, programming deemed appropriate by agent, $443 court costs, eligible to be expunged; additional count retail theft, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Ashley Nicole Krisak, 19, 46 N. 21st Ave. E., theft, guilty plea, one day in jail, $443 court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Andrew Scott Carlson, 25, 1901 New York Ave., criminal damage to property amended to disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $205 fine.

Alek William Wallin, 20, 1624 Central Ave., possession of marijuana, guilty plea, one year of probation, one day in jail, chemical dependency evaluation, DNA sample, $563 fine, eligible to be expunged; possession of drug paraphernalia amended to an ordinance violation, $200 fine; disorderly conduct, guilty plea, two years of probation, two days in jail, $200 restitution, $463 court costs, DNA sample, counseling deemed appropriate, eligible to be expunged; battery amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, guilty plea, $200 fine.

Anthony John Machones, 29, 5288 S. Barnes Road, attempting to elude a traffic officer, guilty plea, three years of probation, mental health evaluation, DNA sample, $518 court costs; bail jumping, guilty plea, 60 days jail, $200 surcharge; disorderly conduct, domestic disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, 60 days jail concurrent, but consecutive to other charges, Huber release for counseling and treatment, $643 court costs; two additional counts bail jumping, one additional count disorderly conduct, contempt of court, dismissed but read in for sentencing.