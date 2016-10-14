Superior police respond to clown complaint

A short time later, a person reported seeing a clown running through the parking lot of the East End Super One followed by juveniles.

Darst saw a person wearing striped pants running through residential yards along the 2200 block of East Third Street. He also saw two teens running a distance behind. Darst was unable to locate the clown, but spoke to the teens. They told Darst they spotted the clown in the neighborhood and were chasing it to see who it was.

Creepy clown sightings have been reported throughout the nation recently.

"Schools and police departments have been besieged by clown complaints but rarely uncover a clown actually harming anyone," wrote Bob Shaw with the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "Except professional clowns."

Clowns in the River Falls, Wis., area shared their concerns about the creepy clown hoax with Shaw. Some have discussed just wearing a nose without a makeup; others are concerned over scaring people on the way to jobs.

"We are taking a beating from this," said Beth Cedarholm, a professional clown who goes by the name of Pickles. "There are some very sad clowns out here."

The scary clown craze may be a boon for costume companies, however. According to an article by Patricia Reaney of Reuters, Minnesota online retailer HalloweenCostumes.com reported a 40 percent increase in the sale of clown costumes this year and Kentucky-based HalloweenExpress.com has seen a three-fold increase in the sale of clown masks.