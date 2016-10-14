County recognizes outstanding service

The person who nominated Gotelaere for the award cited her willingness to train new staff while continuing to focus on her job, her willingness to go above and beyond and to step up to the plate while remaining calm, professional and pleasant with all who come in contact with her. She brings a wealth of knowledge in office procedures and management with her ability to prioritize, multitask and communicate well with others.

When asked what Rhonda enjoys most about her position, she replied "helping the children, the fast-paced environment and her wonderful co-workers." Please join us in congratulating Rhonda Gotelaere for her service and dedication to Douglas County.

