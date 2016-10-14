Board adopts resolution supporting catch-up funding

The resolution calls for districts with low per pupil revenue limits — defined as less than 95 percent of the state average — to be granted an exception to current rules. The exception would allow districts to raise revenue limits by $100 per student annually until reaching the 95 percent threshold.

According to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the 2015-16 school year, the average revenue limit per pupil — based upon a three-year enrollment average — was $10,311.59 statewide. Superior's revenue cap was $9,345.67, nearly $966 below the average.

The district with the highest revenue limit was North Lakeland with $22,615.57 per student. Belmont Community came in at the low end with $9,199.62.

Janna Stevens, Superior school district administrator, said superintendents from several districts falling well below the state average are banding together to pass catch-up resolutions.

Districts are not funded equally statewide, Stevens said, and something must be done to spark change.

"I'll send (the resolution) down and the legislators may rip it up, for all I know, but at least we're trying," Stevens said.

Board members voiced overwhelming support for the resolution at last week's committee of the whole meeting, but they were not optimistic it would be addressed by the Wisconsin Legislature.

Christina Kintop, Board vice president, said the school district has been fighting to revise funding models since she first joined the School Board in 2003. Revenue limits had been in place for a decade at that point, and Superior had trailed the state mean every year by an average of $706.

"Because we were good with our money, we were penalized," Kintop said. "We were frugal, and we were locked in at that low number."

Many other school districts are in the same situation. More than a quarter would have qualified for a low-revenue exception last year.

Schools in northwest Wisconsin joining Superior below the 95 percent limit include Cameron, Cumberland, Frederic, Grantsburg, Hayward and Spooner. Of those districts, Superior has the lowest revenue limit per pupil. Only 28 of the 424 districts statewide rank lower than Superior.

Other local districts, including Solon Springs, Maple and Ashland, fell below the average revenue limit per pupil in 2015-16 but did not reach the 95 percent threshold.

Maple has trailed the state average every year since revenue limits were introduced in 1993. From 2004 to 2011, Maple had a lower revenue limit per pupil than Superior.

In the past five years, Maple has seen a drastic improvement. The district fell only $208 below the state average last year.

Solon Springs has experienced the opposite trend. That school district reached a high of $10,871 per student in 2010-11 — $763 above the state average — before dropping to $10,252 the following year when Act 10 was implemented. The district's maximum revenue limit declined the next four years, and the revenue limit per pupil was $134 below the state average in 2015-16.

Northwood is one of the few local school districts consistently above the state average. The Minong-based school ranked in the top sixth of all districts statewide last year with a per pupil revenue limit of $11,681 — $1,369 above the state average. The district's low point came in 2013-14, when it was $646 above the average.

Superior has never been within 95 percent of the state average. It came closest in 2005-06, when its per pupil revenue limit was $580 below the average.