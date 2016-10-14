Students take a stand with words

At Superior High School, their agent of change was chalk. Students wrote positive messages on the sidewalks outside the school Thursday as part of Bullying Awareness Month activities.

The messages could be short — "You are special," "Be somebody's sunshine" or "You matter." The images could be simple, such as a smiling face or flower. They just needed to prompt viewers to be kind.

"Our goal is to cover the sidewalks with messages and images of love, peace, hope and acceptance with the intention of bringing smiles to the faces of those who need it most," wrote Tiffany Mattson, the teacher spearheading the effort.

Everyone can join the "Kindness in Chalk" anti-bullying movement.

Members of the community are encouraged to create inspiring chalk pieces of their own, right where they live. Mattson will be collecting pictures of the artwork and messages to display in the Superior High School cafeteria. Pictures of "chalk smile" message can be emailed to tiffany.mattson@superior.k12.wi.us for inclusion in the display.

At the University of Wisconsin-Superior, members of the campus and community gathered Tuesday to write down an action they can take today to encourage diversity.

"I can not, and will not, judge by what my eyes see," wrote UWS student Layee Sanoe, a criminal justice major.

Each participant was photographed with their message, making the commitment public.

"I will keep reading to young students learning the Ojibwe way," wrote KBJR news producer Ramona Marozas.

The challenge of the homegrown "One Step, One Action, Right Now" campaign was to make good on that pledge.

"I will teach a lesson about different cultures," wrote Alexander Johnson, a fourth grade teacher at Cooper Elementary School.

Looking for more diversity-themed activities? UWS hosts a family-friendly event called "Cultures Around the World" 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Jim Dan Hill Library, 907 N. 19th St. Open to the community, the free event includes educational activities, games and crafts to help children learn various cultural aspects. It is intended to foster a curiosity and desire to learn about what other cultures have to offer and the values they have.

More information about the Kindness in Chalk campaign is available at www.minnemamaadventures.com/kindness-chalk. A number of the commitment to diversity photos can be seen on the UW-Superior's Multicultural Students & Alumni Group Facebook page or under #uwsdiversitymonth.