Class of' 50 honors classmate's Nobel Prize

The class got together to recognize one of Superior's famous sons — Oliver Williamson, who was honored with a Nobel Prize in economic sciences in 2009, among many accolades.

"There's not many people that get Nobel Prizes," said Florence Corey, one of Williamson's former classmates. She said the effort took a while but Tuesday, a handful of classmates were joined by the Superior-Douglas County Leadership Class and county officials to unveil the plaque now hanging in the Government Center Atrium.

"This is very prestigious," said classmate Bernie Tomczak.

Born in Superior in 1932, the son of high school teachers, Williamson's classmates remember him being a smart kid, one who excelled at math.

"I was a good student, a mediocre athlete, and had many good high school friends I hung out with — attended Saturday night dances, went bowling, played basketball and pool, and, especially, played Friday night poker," Williamson wrote in his biography for Nobelprize.org. He said while he considered becoming a lawyer that changed when he was roaming the halls and classrooms of the former Central High School in Superior; he found himself attracted to math and science.

So when he graduated, he enrolled at Ripon College where he became an engineer — becoming a project engineer for General Electric, and later with the U.S. government in Washington, D.C. He later enrolled in a doctorate program at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford, but later made the shift from business to economics, where he discovered a niche for a combination of economics and organization theory.

Over the years he wrote books and scholarly articles on organizational and transactional economics.

Williamson went on to teach at the University of California-Berkeley, then the University of Pennsylvania — and served as a special assistant to the head of the antitrust division for the U.S. Department of Justice — before returning to UC-Berkeley in 1988, where he remains a professor emeritus after retiring from teaching in 2004.

"We need to celebrate our success," said longtime County Board Supervisor Doug Finn. "We don't do enough of that." Finn said he didn't know the family growing up, but Williamson's father, Scott, helped Finn's dad get a job during the Great Depression, paving the way for his parents to be married.

He thanked the class of '50 for raising the money and taking on the project to remind people of successes that started here.

Patsy Luder, who worked with Corey to make the plaque a reality, said Williamson grew up on the corner of North 23rd Street and Hammond Avenue, and went on to earn many honors as a pioneer in the field of transactional economics, in additional to the international Nobel Prize awarded in 2009.

"It's a great day and we're celebrating success that's gone on in our community for a long time," Finn said. "Sometimes we forget the people who've been successful and gone worldwide."