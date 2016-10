Douglas County GOP opens campaign office

The Douglas County Republican Party opened its campaign headquarters Wednesday

at 1813 N. 13th St., just west of Tower Avenue.

People can stop in to pick up signs showing support for Congressman Sean Duffy and Sen. Ron Johnson, or stop in just to visit.

The office will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.