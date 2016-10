Public record

Brittany Rose Tucker, 28, Duluth, battery amended to disorderly conduct, guilty plea, two days jail, DNA sample, $443 court costs; criminal damage to property, two additional counts battery, dismissed.

Phillip Francis Petite, 35, 1527 Hammond Ave., 9, domestic battery, guilty plea, 18 months of probation, 16 days jail, chemical dependency evaluation, $679 fine and court costs; domestic strangulation, dismissed.

Nicole Jean Mazzoni, 29, Superior, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, guilty pleas, one year of probation, two days jail, $42 restitution, court costs; bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing; battery of a peace officer, dismissed.

Jesse Allen Peterson, 34, 1514 N. 11th St., fourth offense within five years operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, two years of probation, 260 days jail, Huber work release, $1,200 fine, 33-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; failure to install ignition interlock device, no contest plea, 25 days jail, $150 fine; bail jumping, no contest plea, 60 days jail, concurrent, $250 court costs; operating while revoked, additional count bail jumping, no contest pleas, two years of probation, concurrent, six months jail, chemical dependency evaluation, $518 court costs; five counts operating motor vehicle while revoked, additional count failure to install ignition interlock, two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Samual Maurice Bradley, 33, South Range, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic negligent handling of a weapon, guilty pleas, one year of probation, two days jail, mental health, chemical dependency and domestic violence evaluations, DNA sample, $816 fine and court costs; domestic battery, dismissed.

Jeremy Scott Wicklund, 44, Duluth, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, no contest plea, three years of probation, alcohol assessment, random urinalysis, absolutes sobriety, no contact with establishments that serve alcohol; second offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 30 days jail, Huber work release, $1,492 fine, 14-month driver's license revocation, ignition interlock; duty to aid victim or report crime, unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving too fast for conditions, operating left of centerline, dismissed.