Superior woman faces child abuse charges

A Superior woman accused of hitting a child more than a dozen times with a stick and a belt waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Tammi-Jo Abena Asamoah-Asano, 41, faces three counts felony physical abuse of a child, one count of domestic intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse and two counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

A neighbor reported seeing Asamoah-Asano hitting a girl with a hockey stick the afternoon of Sept. 29. After Asamoah-Asano and the girl went into a house, the neighbor heard a commotion and the girl exited the house crying with three males.

When questioned about what happened, Asamoah-Asano told Superior Police Officer Tyler Rude that she "beat the brakes out of them" and handed him the item she used — a wooden stick roughly 3.5 feet in length. She admitted striking the girl and a vulnerable male adult about 15 times each with the stick.

The female victim said Asamoah-Asano hit her hand 20 times with a belt the previous day because she hadn't done the dishes. Officers observed bruising on the girl's wrist and her palms, knuckles and fingers were purple and swollen. One of the victims said that Asamoah-Asano also made threats to drown their dog or bring it to the pound.

Cash bail of $2,500 was set for Asamoah-Asano, and she was ordered to have no contact with the victims or their residence, no intentional contact with children younger than 18 and no use or possession of animals. Her next court appearance is set for Nov. 22.

Each physical abuse of a child charge carries a maximum penalty of six years of imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.