Celebrating 50 years of service

Aviation grabbed Don Carlson's attention early. He grew up in Superior's South End, with airplanes a bike ride away. Every Saturday, he'd pedal to the Richard I. Bong Memorial Airport to watch the planes.

At the age of 13, a pilot asked if he'd ever been up in an airplane. When Carlson said no, he was invited on his first flight.

"That was awesome," he said. "I can still remember that."

A year later, Carlson joined the Superior Richard I. Bong Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol as a cadet.

"It's like boy scouts, only aviation boy scouts," he said. "All my focus was on aviation."

After four years as a cadet, Carlson went on to serve with the Minnesota Air National Guard in Duluth. He returned to the Superior squadron in 1971. This time, he had his pilot's license. Last month, Carlson celebrated 50 years with the Civil Air Patrol.

Although the squadron has been active in Superior since 1957, few people know much about the group.

"We don't toot our own horns," Carlson said.

The Civil Air Patrol traces its roots back to volunteer pilots who performed critical missions during World War II, spotting submarines and saving crash victims. It became an auxiliary of the United States Air Force in 1948, focusing on emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs.

With a four-seater Cessna 172 on hand, the Superior squadron can be called up for search and rescue missions, seeking people lost on foot or pinpointing the emergency locator transmitter signal from a downed plane or boat. On the drug enforcement side, they can find marijuana fields.

"They're a little bit lighter green," Carlson said, and have four-wheeler tracks leading to them.

Civil Air Patrol crews can provide observation during floods, fires and other events. Carlson remembers being called up the morning of the Superior benzene spill. He and observer Mark Jacobson flew to the Nemadji River to get identification symbols from the train cars in the water. On later flights, they took video of the vapor cloud and kept track of what direction it was headed.

In his earlier years on the squadron, they even chased bank robbers.

"We were cowboys in the sky at that time, but we can't do that anymore," Carlson said, due to insurance issues.

What gives Civil Air Patrol crews an advantage in searches is their ability to throttle the plane back to about 70 knots, roughly 80 mph, without stalling.

"It's hard to find somebody in the woods when you're flying 100 miles an hour," said Squadron Commander Chris Kirchoff. "These you can slow down and it makes your probability of detection a lot higher."

Superior's squadron has a reputation for leadership. They had the first practice emergency locator transmitter in the state.

"For probably 15 years we were the only ones in Wisconsin who had their own practice one, and we were pretty good at finding them," Carlson said.

They were also the first squadron in the state to install a flashing pulse light for use when the plane is landing. Members voted to buy and install the brand new technology in 1991 after seeing it at the Oshkosh air show. Eventually, both the state of Wisconsin and the nation would adopt it.

"All Civil Air Patrol planes need to have that pulse light," Carlson said.

The plane and equipment are provided by the U.S. Air Force, but each squadron is responsible for its own building.

When he joined, the Superior group operated out of a one-room "shack" at the airport. Members of the squadron and its volunteer support group, Superior Air Rescue, pinched pennies and raised money by parking cars at the Head of the Lakes Fair. In 1982, the frame for the current Civil Air Patrol building was raised. They walked on mud until 1985, when volunteer cement finishers put in a concrete floor. Ten years later, the upstairs was added.

"And then just year by year we would build things out," Carlson said. "We're constantly putting improvements in."

Although he spends six months of the year in Arizona, Carlson remains a captain in the Superior squadron. With more than 1,800 hours of flying under his belt, his piloting skill is impressive.

"He was making better landings than I was and I fly every month," Kirchoff said. "He was a guy who hadn't been in the airplane for a year and he still had the touch — nice, soft landings. I fly with him every chance I get. Great pilot."

The squadron meets twice a month for safety training, and new members are welcome. They fly about four to five missions a year.

"It can be as little or as much as you want," Kirchoff said of membership in the group.

To join, members must be 18 years of age or older and have no felony convictions. They don't have to be a pilot. There are many roles that need to be filled. Mission observers watch the instruments for signs of emergency locator signals and run the mission. Scanners sit in the back seat and watch from the pilot's side of the plane. Recordkeeping is also needed. The squadron's newest member aims to put together a team for ground searches.

For more information on the Superior Richard I. Bong Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, call 218-428-0274, email cap4820@gmail.com or visit the Civil Air Patrol Facebook page.