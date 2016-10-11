DCHS has plenty to offer this month

Well fall has descended, and quite honestly, I was ready for the change. One of the big reasons that I live here is for the change of seasons and weather. Although I hail from Kettle River, Minn., I lived in Nashville, Tenn., and Austin, Texas, before moving back in 2011 and there is no other place like Wisconsin and Minnesota for a better chance of our children having a safe childhood ... a Lake Wobegon kind of childhood maybe.

This fall has been extremely busy for the Douglas County Historical Society, starting with the second annual Living History Walk on Sept. 17 at the Greenwood Cemetery. We had nice weather, a fun crowd and wonderful performances by our actors and the director, Jake Spartz. It was more difficult getting it done this year due to some unnecessary roadblocks thrown in our way but we made it happen. The third annual Living History Walk planning begins in November already.

On Friday, we are very pleased to host seven-time Minnesota Music Award winner, Americana Artist Paul Metsa, originally from the Iron Range of Minnesota but now residing in Minneapolis. His last CD was compared favorably with Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen; in fact, he has been called the Bruce Springsteen of the Midwest. Also included on the show is Aitkin-native Aurora Baer, and Americana singer and songwriter Tony Don Tracy. Tickets are $12 and are available now at douglashistory.org, by coming to our museum at 1101 John Ave., Superior, or calling 715-392-8449.

Saturday is the Spooktacular Parade that starts at Tower Avenue and Broadway Street and winds down to North 14th Street and Banks Avenue. DCHS will have a float/truck in the parade. We are noted for throwing a crazy amount of candy, so watch out for us.

Sunday at 2 p.m., we have an artist from First Impressions in Racine, Wis., performing "Helen Keller: A Life Nearly Lost" at the Douglas County Historical Society. Area schools in Superior and Duluth, are planning to offer their students "extra credit" so that they will attend and learn about the life of one of the most courageous women in world history.

Monsterific Movie Night in 3-D begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 with a showing vintage movies and cartoons with a Halloween flair to them. The main features are "Creature From the Black Lagoon" and "It Came From Outer Space" both in 1953 3-D technology. We will have the glasses here along with popcorn, punch and other holiday treats.

Then, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29 is the Halloween Howl that is back with a vengeance. Costume prizes offered for best costume and other activities including a performance from the Twin Cities own "The Fractals" are planned.

Coming up in December — the second to be exact —DCHS will be hosting an old-fashioned Christmas Musicale special much like the old Ed Sullivan shows that had Buddy Holly and the Russian dancing bears. I cannot produce Buddy or the bears but it will be an amazing display of area talent. This year's event will be in place of the annual USO Show.

Thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors who have stepped up and joined our efforts to continue and expand our museum and educational exhibits and programs that tell the story of our Douglas County.

Hope to see you this month.