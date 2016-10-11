Workers needed to man the polls

Local people are needed to help the democratic process.

With the Nov. 8 election less than a month away, the city of Superior is coming up short when it comes to staffing the polls this election season.

"We were hoping to have 15 per site," said Superior City Clerk Terri Kalan. However, she said, after exhausting the city's list of potential workers, there are several polling sites in the city where only six full-time shifts are covered.

Citywide, poll workers are needed to help voters at five polling sites including the Central Assembly of God Church, 3000 Hammond Ave.; Zion Lutheran Church, 2022 E. Second St.; Salvation Army, 916 Hughitt Ave.; Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College 600 N. 21st St.; and Billings Park Civic Center, 3909 N. 18th St.

Poll workers must be 18 or older, U.S. citizens, eligible to vote, and must live in Douglas County to work at polling locations in Superior.

While poll workers can work a full shift, starting at 6 a.m. and running until after the polls close at 8 p.m. — the Superior City Council, earlier this year, established part-time shifts for those who couldn't commit to a full day.

Those shifts run from 6 a.m. to 1 or 2 p.m., and from 1 p.m. until the polls close, Kalan said.

And workers are compensated for their time. This election they are paid $10.73 per hour, Kalan said.

Poll workers, who are required to go through training, are paid for both their time in training and on election day when they are working at the polls, Kalan said. The training takes place about a week prior to the election, she said.

For more information or an application, call the City Clerk's Office at 715-395-7200.