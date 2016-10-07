Super One, food bank partner to deliver milk to kids

Childhood should be filled with playing, learning and growing, but 1-in-6 children living in the Northland face hunger.

Super One Foods is partnering with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank and Feeding America to raise money during the Great American Milk Drive, now through Oct. 29 to ensure milk distribution of milk to families, children and seniors in need.

"We're really excited about this opportunity," said Shaye Moris, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank's executive director. "Milk is a nutrient-rich food that is often requested by families and seniors but it's difficult to keep enough in stock to meet demand."

During the drive, all Super One Foods stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, offer shoppers a chance to donate $1, $3 or $5 at the registers for milk vouchers to be distributed to regional food banks and partner agencies.

Donations can also be made online at milklife.com/give.