Blatnik Bridge reopens today

All lanes of the Blatnik Bridge reopen by 9 a.m. today, three weeks ahead of the scheduled completion date for a construction project that has been underway since Aug. 22, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The northbound off-ramp to Garfield Avenue will not reopen until late in the day today to allow for the remaining work on Garfield Avenue to be completed.

In addition to the structural work done on the bridge, WisDOT and MnDOT maintenance crews repaired guardrail, installed new luminaires, upgraded signing and did deck sealing.

For more information, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/blatnik.