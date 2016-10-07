Public record

Ann Marie Murray, 50, Duluth, knowingly operating while revoked causing death, no contest plea, two years of probation, 120 days jail, Huber work release, chemical dependency evaluation, DNA sample, $250 surcharge; third offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 80 days jail, concurrent, 27-month driver's license suspension, ignition interlock, $2,007 fine; homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, third offense operate with restricted, controlled substance, dismissed.